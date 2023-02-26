Listen to Tia Gostelow’s groovy and ethereal new single ‘Spring To Life’

Tia Gostelow has shared the next preview of her impending third album: a buoyant new single titled ‘Spring To Life’.

READ MORE: Here are 12 Australian artists releasing new music in 2023

In a press release, Gostelow explained that with the lyrics for ‘Spring To Life’, she aimed to “navigat[e] the complicated feelings of being fresh out of a relationship/friendship”. She continued: “Sometimes it can feel like you’ve lost yourself while being caught up in love, whether that’s romantic or platonic and it can be really hard to try and be the bigger person and do what’s right for you.”

Gostelow worked on the song with producer Chris Collins, who she says “took it to a place that I could never of even dreamed of”. Touching on the instrumental flourishes that Collins gave it, she added: “Never in my life did I think I’d have a song with congas and a saxophone solo but here we are.”

Advertisement

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Spring To Life’, directed by Phoebe Faye, below:

Touching on her concept for the video, Faye said in a statement of her own: “Tia and I wanted ‘Spring To Life’ to feel fun, bold, vibrant, and lively. Tia’s music makes me want to dance, so hopefully you can feel my excitement in each shot.”

The new single comes as Gostelow’s first for 2023, following the release of ‘Say It To My Face’ last December. She released two other singles in 2022 – ‘Rush’ in March and ‘You, Me & The Sky’ (the latter being a joint effort with Big Sand, the latest project of Coda Conduct’s Sally Coleman) in September – and confirmed that her third album would be on the cards for release this year.

Fans of Gostelow’s will have a couple of chances to see her play ‘Spring To Life’ live next month: she’ll play at the Shellharbour Rocks festival on Saturday March 18, and then The Peninsula Picnic a week later (on Saturday March 25). She’ll also perform at the QLD Music Trials at The Long Sunset in Canungra on Saturday April 29.