Listen to Tiësto’s remix of ‘The White Lotus’ theme tune ‘Renaissance’

Tiësto has released a remix of The White Lotus season two theme song – listen to it below.

The main title theme from the second season of the hit HBO show, ‘Renaissance’, was created by Emmy-award winning composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer who also did the season one variation ‘Aloha!’.

“As a huge fan of The White Lotus I couldn’t be more excited to be releasing the official remix,” Tiësto said in a statement.

“I was instantly hooked on the theme song so I had to put my spin on it for my live sets… every time I play it, the crowd goes crazy! I’m thrilled HBO wanted to partner and make it official.”

You can listen to the extra EDM twist on the track below.

The official release arrives after the season two theme song became a surprise festival anthem.

As the song finishes with an electronic breakdown, the track has appealed to crowds at festivals and beyond. The theme also been been remixed and played at concerts by The Killers and Dominic Fike.

Tiësto also explained how the song always receives a positive response from a live crowd. “Fans absolutely love it,” the DJ told CNN.

“Every time it plays in my set you can feel the energy shift on the dance floor and everyone just goes wild. The feeling is electric. I knew the first time I played it we were onto something special!”

The White Lotus season two – set in Italy after season one’s Hawaii getaway – received five stars from NME, described as “utterly addictive” TV.

“Over the subsequent six episodes, it’s going to be so much fun finding out which of these guests are really awful, which are only moderately awful, and which are awful but sort of worth rooting for.”

The show was a critical and commercial hit, earning Jennifer Coolidge a standing ovation at the Golden Globes 2023 last month for Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture.

She praised the show’s creator, Mike White, sharing that he’d given her “hope”, adding: “You’ve given me a new beginning – even if this is the end.”

“You changed my life in a million different ways. My neighbours are speaking to me, things like that. I was never invited to one party on my hill and now everyone’s inviting me.”

Meanwhile, fans have already begun to speculate where The White Lotus season three might be, with White raising Asia as a possible destination. Indeed, Johnny Knoxville seemingly let slip last week that the forthcoming season may be set in Tokyo, Japan.