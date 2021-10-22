Listen to Tina Arena’s cover of Kate Bush’s ‘This Woman’s Work’

Tina Arena has released an official cover of the Kate Bush classic ‘This Woman’s Work’, after long having performed the song on tour.

Released today (October 22), this version of the song was recorded during Arena’s ‘Enchanté’ tour earlier this year, as she played Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl backed by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

‘This Woman’s Work’, released by Bush in 1988, first appeared on the soundtrack for She’s Having A Baby, released the same year. The following year, the song appeared on Bush’s sixth album ‘The Sensual Word’.

Listen to Arena’s cover of the song, backed by the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, below.

Last month, Arena criticised the lack of support for the nation’s arts sector from the government on both a state and federal level, calling out the disparity between the treatment of the arts and of sport.

“I hate the differentiation between sport and arts in Australia. It’s now at a point where, for me, somebody needs to draw the line,” she said on Studio 10.

“As the artistic community, we will draw the line in the sand now and we’ll say, ‘No more of your double standards now’.cSport is a great thing, absolutely, we understand it, but life is not just about sport, life is about art and culture, and art and culture play an equally important role.”

Earlier this year, Bush, who hasn’t released an album since 2011’s ’50 Words For Snow’, was revealed as a finalist for the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. However, she didn’t make the final induction list, which includes Jay-Z, Carole King and Foo Fighters.