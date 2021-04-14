Listen to Tiny Little Houses’ new single ‘Car Crash’

Tiny Little Houses have shared new single ‘Car Crash’, their first for the year. The Melbourne quartet’s latest track is a punchy, anthemic fuzz-rocker that meditates on indecision.

“I wrote Car Crash at a time when I had so many decisions to make in my life that I was completely frozen. The lyrics reflect wanting a release from that tension, whether the means of that release was good for me or not,” explained frontman Caleb Karvountzis in a statement.

‘Car Crash’ arrives alongside a Michael Ridley-directed video that sees the band’s members as miniature figurines at the whims of a diabolical TV host. Watch that below:

Advertisement

“When we were first coming up with the concept for the clip, we all had similar ideas of wanting to bring the image of the band in a crashing car to life, but I always like to see if things can be taken that extra step further into absurdity,” Ridley explained.

‘Car Crash’ arrives nearly six months after Tiny Little Houses returned in October 2020 with previous single ‘Richard Cory’, a re-imagining of Edwin Arlington Robinson’s poem of the same name.

Breaking a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, it marked the first new music from the band since they released their debut album, ‘Idiot Proverbs’, in early 2018.