Listen to Tiny Little Houses’ soul-baring new single ‘Take A Swing’

Melbourne-based emo outfit Tiny Little Houses have shared a moving new single titled ‘Take A Swing’, the fifth from their forthcoming second album ‘Misericorde’.

Following up on the pensive slow burn of ‘I’m Doing Just The Best That I Can’, ‘Take A Swing’ is a cruisy, yet emotionally raw mid-tempo jam driven by a cantering drum beat, droning bassline and contrasting electric guitars, one brightly strummed and the other warbly and overdriven.

Take a look at the lyric video for ‘Take A Swing’ below:

Advertisement

Tiny Little Houses are set to drop ‘Misericorde’ on November 19 via Ivy League. In addition to ‘Take A Swing’ and the aforementioned ‘I’m Doing Just The Best That I Can’, the record features singles ‘Richard Cory’, ‘Car Crash’ and ‘Smartest Guy’.

Recording for the album was spread out across three five-day sessions at Melbourne’s Sing Sing studios, the band once again working with long-time collaborator Steven Schram on production.

“The idea behind the title is the only way to save yourself is through suffering,” frontman Caleb Karvountzis explained in a statement. “The misericorde, which was a knife used to deal the death blow to wounded knights, becomes this mercy that releases you from pain and suffering. It’s this concept that the suffering is good but also the ending of that suffering is good.”

The band were initially scheduled to launch the record this month with a series of headline shows in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. However as they announced on Instagram last week, all three shows have now been postponed, with new dates yet to be unveiled at the time of writing.