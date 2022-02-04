Listen to Tkay Maidza team up with Kyle Dion for new single ‘HAZY’

Tkay Maidza has teamed up with Los Angeles-based artist Kyle Dion for a sleek new single, ‘Hazy’.

It’s the first new music from Maidza this year, built on slinky beats with shimmery, 2000s R&B elements. The Zimbabwean-Australian rapper lends her honey-sweet vocals to the track, complimenting Dion’s creamy bars. Check it out below.

It was Dion who first announced the collaboration earlier this week, sharing the single’s album artwork to his social media. Upon the track’s release, he also posted a short video of the duo on a motorbike rapping the song.

Maidza released her latest EP ‘Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3’ in July 2021, marking the third and final instalment of her EP trilogy. Comprising the singles ‘Syrup’, ‘Cashmere’ and the Yung Baby Tate collaboration ‘Kim’, among others, the release received a four-star review from NME, who called it “elite pop music”.

“Each of these eight tracks is its own self-contained pocket of frantic energy, finely crafted and targeted at the stars. It is, in other words, elite pop music, and the sooner the world realises that, the better,” NME wrote of the offering.

The EP also saw her take out Best Solo Act From Australia at BandLab’s 2022 awards, as well as the ARIA for Best Soul/R&B Release.