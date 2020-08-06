Listen to Tom Petty’s unearthed recording ‘There Goes Angela (Dream Away)’

Tom Petty’s estate has released a previously unheard recording from his ‘Wildflowers’ sessions, titled ‘There Goes Angela (Dream Away)’.

The track is available to listen to through Petty’s website after answering a five-question quiz about the album. The track has, however, also since been uploaded to YouTube.

Listen to 'There Goes Angela (Dream Away)' below:

The new recording follows a previous release from the ‘Wildflower’ sessions back in June, ‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’. The former track was discovered by his daughter, Adria Petty, after sorting through his music following his death in 2017.

“I thought, ‘What a weird song to pick as the single, of all those songs,’” she told Rolling Stone. “They had an album of amazing songs. But there’s something about it that makes you feel at ease – like you belong.