Listen to Tom Snowdon’s cover of Men At Work’s ‘Who Can It Be Now?’

Tom Snowdon has today (September 23) released a stirring cover of Men At Work’s 1981 hit ‘Who Can It Be Now?’

Snowdon offers a muted and understated rendition of the song, backed with delicately plucked strings and a quiet, muffled drum beat.

The track is taken from Snowdon’s forthcoming covers EP ‘Channel’, which is also set to feature his previously released cover of Kylie Minogue‘s ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head‘.

Listen to the cover of ‘Who Can It Be Now?’ below.

“Mum and Dad had this album FM Rock Classics from the 80s and we wore the thing out playing it so much,” Snowdon said in a press statement on what the original means to him.

“‘Who Can It Be Now’ was my favourite track on that compilation. I remember vividly the long stretches on the Stuart Highway with that song on repeat. I’d sit for hours just gazing out the window at the landscape and listening. I’d picture a sad man in his house, pushing people away, wanting to be alone – sad but content.”

He also detailed how the song’s themes could be aptly translated to 2020.

“Only much later did I start wondering about the deeper messages about fear, isolation and anxiety in those words,” he said.

“That especially has felt relevant amidst the lockdowns we’ve been facing this year.”

Snowdon’s ‘Channel’ EP is due out Friday, October 7.