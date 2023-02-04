Listen to Tones And I’s new single ‘I Made It’

Tones And I (aka Toni Watson) has shared her first new single of the year, welcoming the empowering cut ‘I Made It’.

Released yesterday (February 3), the track is led by rich piano, with the Australian pop singer’s vocals soaring above a gospel choir backing. In it, she sings of overcoming hardships and leaning on the support of family and friends to believe in oneself.

The cut features on the soundtrack for Netflix’s new film True Spirit, directed by Sarah Spillane. The biopic is based on the true story of Australian sailor Jessica Watson, who, at the age of 16, became the youngest person to sail non-stop solo around the world.

The song’s accompanying film clip is comprised of snippets from the movie, which stars Teagan Croft as Jessica, Anna Paquin as her mother Julie Watson, and Josh Lawson as her father, Roger Watson. Check it out below.

Speaking about Watson’s musical contribution to the film, director Spillane said: “Working with Tones was a gift.”

“We talked a lot about the themes in True Spirit and I was blown away by how she managed to capture the struggle, emotion, and triumph of Jessica’s story in the original song ‘I Made It’.”

“We also talked about the similar ‘against all odds’ journeys that Tones, Jessica, our lead actress Teagan, and I have undergone so I think Tones really resonated with the story. It was truly incredible to work with all of these inspirational badass Aussie women,” she said.

It’s the first new single from Watson this year, and follows on from ‘Charlie’ last August. That track was reportedly lifted from an as-yet-untitled album, which will mark Watson’s sophomore LP when it’s released. She also released the single ‘Eyes Don’t Lie’ in early 2022, as well as featuring on Macklemore‘s ‘Chant’.

Watson released her debut album ‘Welcome To The Madhouse’ back in 2021. It was previewed by a number of singles, including ‘Won’t Sleep’, ‘Cloudy Day’ and ‘Fly Away’.