Listen to Tones And I’s reworked version of ‘Fly Away’

Tones And I has reworked her 2020 single ‘Fly Away‘, in tribute to her late friend who she refers to as ‘King T’.

This new version is markedly different from the energetic, choral original, turning the song into a piano-led ballad.

Tones shared news of the song’s release on Instagram earlier today, writing “King Ts [sic] alt version of fly away out everywhere now… never forgotten”.

Listen to ‘Fly Away (RIP King T)’ below:

Tones shared a tribute to her late friend on Instagram earlier this year, writing “You were honestly, genuinely a really great friend/brother to me and I will never forget you. I am heart Broken.”

She also wrote “I’ll do that cover of the scientist you were always asking me to do”, presumably referencing the seminal Coldplay hit.

The original version of ‘Fly Away’ came in at #58 on triple J’s Hottest 100 of 2020, which was taken out by Glass Animals and their track ‘Heat Waves’.

At the end of last year, it was revealed that Tones And I’s ‘Dance Monkey’ was the most-streamed Australian song on Spotify for the second year running. She was also the most streamed female artist on Spotify globally in 2020.

In addition, she also topped the ARIA Australian Artist Singles Chart of 2020, with three songs in the top 10.