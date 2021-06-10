Listen to Tones And I’s uplifting new single ‘Cloudy Day’

Tones And I has released her second original new single for the year, welcoming an uplifting track titled ‘Cloudy Day’.

Shared today (June 11), the song is reminiscent of her 2020 cut ‘Fly Away’, featuring soaring chorus crescendos and choir-style vocal accompaniment. Big brass and rhythmic clapping add to the gospel feel of the track, which also arrived alongside an animated music video.

In it, a cartoon Tones journeys her way through a warm, sunset-hued world. There’s also a nod to her late friend Ben “T” Tournier, who passed away in a car accident earlier this year.

Advertisement

Check it out below.

“After my friend T passed away I was struggling to write any songs that were happy or that I even liked,” Tones, real name Toni Watson, said of the track.

“I met up with a friend who told me this saying from his late mum — ‘on a cloudy day, look up into the sky and find the sun.’ I knew I wanted to use that as a lyric and the next time I went into the studio I wrote ‘Cloudy Day.’”

The new track will also appear on her forthcoming record ‘Welcome To The Madhouse’, which she announced via social media earlier this week. Her previous 2021 release, the ghoulish ‘Won’t Sleep’, will feature on the album too.

Advertisement

‘Welcome To The Madhouse’ is set to arrive on July 16 through Sony.