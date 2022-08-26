Listen to Tropical Fuck Storm’s eerie new noise ballad, ‘Moonburn’

Tropical Fuck Storm have shared new single ‘Moonburn’, one of four tracks that appears on a new EP by the band, of the same name, that arrives today (August 26).

The EP’s titular track is an eerie, anxious slow burner thats uneasily meandering pace is punctuated by waves of whirring distorted guitar, battering ram drums and frontman Gareth Liddiard’s distinctive howl.

“‘Moonburn’ is about not being able to hide from everything or anyone. But in the end, who cares? Everyone’s a fuck up,” Liddiard explains in an accompanying statement. “It’s like what Billy Joel sings: “You’re only human, woohoo!” ‘Moonburn’ is like that Billy Joel song, except better.” Listen below:

Tropical Fuck Storm announced the ‘Moonburn’ EP last month alongside lead single ‘Ann’, a cover of the Stooges‘ 1969 cut in which bassist Fiona Kitschin handled lead vocals. The vinyl version of the EP is a 7″ double-single that contains both ‘Ann’ and ‘Moonburn’.

The digital and cassette tape editions, meanwhile, feature two additional tracks. Those are an acoustic redux of Tropical Fuck Storm’s 2019 ‘Braindrops’ track ‘Aspirin’, as well as a previously-released cover of Talking Heads‘ ‘Heaven’ which originally featured as the B-side to the band’s ‘Legal Ghost’ 7″. You can purchase the EP on vinyl, cassette and stream it here.

Earlier this month, Tropical Fuck Storm teamed up with King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard to release a collaborative EP, ‘Satanic Slumber Party’. The band’s most recent album was last year’s ‘Deep States’ which earned them an ARIA Award in the Best Hard Rock or Heavy Metal Album category.