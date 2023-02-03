Listen to Tropical Fuck Storm’s mind-bending cover of Jimi Hendrix’s ‘1983… (A Merman I Should Turn To Be)’

Tropical Fuck Storm (TFS) have officially released their ‘Submersive Behaviour’ EP, and featured on it is a kaleidoscopic cover of Jimi Hendrix’s 1968 cut ‘1983… (A Merman I Should Turn To Be)’.

The original track runs for 13 minutes, but TFS have stretched it out even further to an ambitious 17. In a press release, frontman Gareth Liddiard described it as “an attempt to right the recent wrongs perpetrated against Hendrix’s classic ‘Angel’ by some idiot from One Direction (Zayn Malik) doing a karaoke-style ‘tribute’ for Jimi’s 80th birthday”.

Have a listen to the cover below:

Advertisement

Also featured on the ‘Submersive Behaviour’ EP – which TFS dropped today (February 3) via Joyful Noise Recordings – are the band’s recent singles ‘The Golden Ratio’ and ‘Moonburn’, as well as a cover of ‘Ann’ by The Stooges.

The release comes amid a turbulent time for TFS, as they revealed last month that bassist Fiona Kitschin has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. With that news, the band cancelled all of their international touring plans for the year, in effort to focus on “get[ting Kitschin] all fixed up, shiny and new”.

Nevertheless, this past Monday (January 30) saw TFS announced for the inaugural Daydream festival, where, come April, they’ll share stages with Modest Mouse, Slowdive, Cloud Nothings and more.