Listen to True Vibenation and JamarzOnMarz link up on ‘Solar’

Western Sydney trio True Vibenation have recruited rapper JamarzOnMarz for their warm new single, ‘Solar’.

As the title suggests, ‘Solar’ is a summery, tropical-inspired track that sees the four artists flex their skills in hip-hop and brass playing, making use of both acts’ talents as saxophonists.

Listen to ‘Solar’ below:

Advertisement

Of the song, True Vibenation said in a press statement, “It’s all about good times, good vibes and enjoying the sunshine (and) it also kinda came out as an undercover anthem for green energy.

“We’ve been vibing on afro-brazilian rhythms ever since we heard them while on tour in Portugal. So the beat started off with that and once we added the horns we knew we were onto something.”

They also elaborated on collaborating with JamarzOnMarz, saying, “We’ve been fans of JamarzOnMarz for a little while now, and I think before we even met we knew we could make some crazy music together.

“He plays sax (like us), he loves to make hip hop bangers (like us) and he is also a talented brown brother (like us). It was always gonna be a vibe, it feels like he’s our little brother now.”

JamarzOnMarz echoed these sentiments in a separate statement, where he praised the “genius” of True Vibenation.

Advertisement

“It’s not often you hear four brass players trading bars and licks on a hip hop track…” he said. “I’m super, super grateful to the boys for creating an inclusive space in the studio for me.”

‘Solar’ marks the first single JamarzOnMarz has released since he dropped standalone track ‘Tomorrow’ last year, which tied into his campaigning against racist school dress code policies that prohibit Afro-textured hair.