Listen to two new Remi Wolf songs, ‘Anthony Kiedis’ and ‘Front Tooth’

Remi Wolf has shared two new tracks from her forthcoming debut album – listen to ‘Anthony Kiedis’ and ‘Front Tooth’ below.

The LA-based singer’s debut album ‘Juno’ is set to be released on October 15 via EMI/Island.

Over the last few months, Wolf has been sharing two songs at a time to preview the album. In August she shared ‘Quiet On Set’ and ‘Grumpy Old Man’ as the album’s first previews, before dropping ‘Guerrilla’ and ‘Sexy Villain’ earlier this month.

Advertisement

Watch the videos for the latest two tracks – ‘Anthony Kiedis’ and ‘Front Tooth’ – below:

Remi Wolf appears on the cover of NME this week for a new Big Read interview ahead of the release of ‘Juno’.

In the interview, the singer opened up about her mental health issues and how the music industry could better help artists.

Speaking to NME, Wolf candidly spoke about her rising fame, which she described as a “weird, unnatural experience”.

Advertisement

“I’m taking it all on and it’s a very weird, unnatural experience – I need support,” she said. “There’s definitely more care being given, but there’s still a lot more work to do.”

“Artists signed to labels should be given the resources to find therapists [and] have health insurance, or at least find a liaison to help them out with everything. A lot of the time your label is like, ‘Here’s your advance – go off and do whatever,’ which, like… great, but we need a lot more support.”

Watch Remi Wolf perform ‘Shawty’ and Woo!’ from her home in downtown Los Angeles for NME Home Sessions above.