Listen to Vance Joy link up with Marshmello and Benny Blanco on ‘You’

Vance Joy has today released a surprising collaboration, teaming up with both Benny Blanco and Marshmello for new single ‘You’.

The song features Vance Joy’s – real name James Keogh – signature vocals over understated acoustic verses, before erupting into a brass-filled, percussion-heavy chorus.

Alongside the song, the trio have released a claymation music video directed by William Child, which sees Blanco attempt to rescue Keogh and Marshmello from some sort of cave monster.

Watch the music video for ‘You’ below:

Keogh took to social media to share his thoughts on the song’s release, saying, “When a new song comes out it gives me that feeling of when you’re a kid and you’re excited for your birthday.”

‘You’ marks the first new song we’ve heard from Vance Joy in almost three years, following the release of his second studio album ‘Nation Of Two’ back in 2018.

Early last month, Keogh released a cover of The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale Of New York’, which he dubbed as “one of the greatest songs”.

In April of 2020, he released never-before-seen footage of his ‘Nation Of Two’ world tour on YouTube, showing his “biggest performance ever” at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, filmed in 2018.

Blanco ended his 2020 by sharing a posthumous collaboration with Juice WRLD, titled ‘Real Shit’, on what would have been the rapper’s 22nd birthday.