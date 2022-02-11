Listen to Vance Joy’s pop-tinged new single ‘Don’t Fade’

Vance Joy has released his first new music for the year, a pop-tinged single titled ‘Don’t Fade’.

The track marries elements of Joy’s folk roots with pop production, as the Australian-born, Barcelona-based musician reflects on the security of a loving relationship. It was produced by duo Take a Daytrip, Edwin White, and David Longstreth of Dirty Projectors.

An accompanying music video arrived alongside the single, directed by Agueda Sfer and Macari De Golferichs Moliné. In the cinematic clip, we follow a young woman (played by Spanish actress Marta Castellote) as she farewells a lover and cycles through tree-lined scenery. Watch it below.

“I wrote ‘Don’t Fade’ with my friend and frequent songwriting partner Dave Bassett toward the end of 2019,” Joy said of the track in a press statement.

“It came as a surprise and felt like a special discovery. I like writing about that feeling of timelessness you get when you’re with someone you love.”

“Writing this song was the starting point for my new album. I knew I was on a path somewhere once this song came along.”

It follows on from Joy’s 2021 release, ‘Missing Piece’, which marked his first solo cut in three years. Earlier that same year, he’d linked up with Marshmello and Benny Blanco for ‘You’.

Joy’s forthcoming as-yet-untitled album will be his third, and mark his first LP since 2018’s ‘Nation Of Two’.