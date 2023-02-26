Listen to Vilify’s crushing new single ‘Take The Pill’

Mulubinba/Newcastle metal band Vilify have shared their first release for 2022: a blistering new single titled ‘Take The Pill’.

Produced and mixed by Chris Blancato, the band explained in a press release that ‘Take The Pill’ is “about the battle of balance between SSRIs, depression and drive” and “finding the balance between what makes you feel alive [and] what keeps you sane”.

They continued: “It’s about accepting different points in life that call for different plans of attack. What worked for you once might not work next time and that is OK. Always striving to be better is what’s important even if it feels unattainable at times.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Take The Pill’ – directed, filmed and edited by Joel Black of Tommirock – below:

On their vision for the clip, the band quipped: “We did something super unheard of and did a band playthrough in a warehouse. Had to be done. There is no concept except showing people that we can dance like queens while we play the heavies.”

‘Take The Pill’ sees Vilify return to the spotlight after a busy year in 2022, which saw them share three standalone singles: ‘Veils Of Grey’ in February, ‘Futility’ in June and then ‘Odyssey’ in September. Those drops came after a year off in 2021, following the release of their ‘Clarity’ EP in December of 2020.

The band formed that same year, partially as a side-project of The Beautiful Monument’s Amy McIntosh and Lizi Blanco. In Vilify, the pair flip their roles – McIntosh fronts this band and plays bass in The Beautiful Monument, while Blanco fronts The Beautiful Monument and plays bass in Vilify. Their other band also made a comeback this month, kicking off their new era with the single ‘Hellbound’.

Melbourne fans will be able to see Vilify play ‘Take The Pill’ live in April, with the band supporting Gravemind (alongside Melancolia and Body Prison) at Stay Gold on Friday April 14 – find tickets and more details here.