Listen to Wafia, Ta-ku and Masego’s soothing new single ‘Wide Open’

Pop singer Wafia has teamed up with fellow Australian producer Ta-ku and US artist Masego for their latest collaborative single, a soothing affair titled ‘Wide Open’.

Released today (June 25), the new track is brimming with spacious, dreamy synths, brass moments and buttery vocals from the trio. It’s a warm and easy listen, marking the headlining pop singer’s first original release for the year.

Listen to ‘Wide Open’ below.

Taking to social media to announce the song’s arrival, Wafia wrote of her relationship with both Masego and Ta-ku.

“I have been fortunate enough to know and work with these legends for years now,” she shared.

“I’m grateful for all these moments, and for everyone that’s been here since the beginning. Let me know what you think!!! I love you and I love making music.”

Wafia and Ta-ku have a longstanding friendship, having worked together on a 2016 EP titled ‘(m)edian’, which saw them record Spotify sessions and appear on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert that same year.

More recently, Wafia released her latest EP ‘Good Things’ in 2020, comprising cuts such as ‘Hurricane’ and ‘Pick Me’, among others.

Elsewhere, Ta-ku marked 2020 by releasing his first music in two years, welcoming the singles ‘Cruel’ and ‘Notice’, as well as a cover of BENEE‘s ‘Glitter’. He also linked up with Masego for ‘Flight 99’, taken from a collaborative EP with Matt McWaters.

Masego has also kicked off 2021 with a slew of singles, including his latest cut ‘Mystery Lady’.