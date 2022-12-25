Listen to Wargasm’s cover of Girls Aloud’s ‘Something Kinda Ooooh’

While dozens of other bands have spent the holidays covering their favourite festive anthems, Wargasm have taken a different approach, sharing in the spirit of the season with a cover of a 2000s pop classic: ‘Something Kinda Ooooh’ by Girls Aloud.

Released exclusively on Amazon Music, Wargasm’s cover stays surprisingly true to the original song – released in 2006 for the greatest hits album ‘The Sound Of Girls Aloud’ – with the focal points being the crunchy, authoritative riff and swaggering lead vocal. The band’s own flavour comes courtesy of thrashing drums, some more aggressive shredding and a blistering screamed vocal.

Have a listen to Wargasm’s cover of ‘Something Kinda Ooooh’ below, then compare it to the Girls Aloud version:

The cover caps off a hectic year for Wargasm, punctuated by the release of ‘Explicit: The Mixxxtape’. The record arrived back in September via Republic, and featured singles like ‘Salma Hayek’, ‘D.R.I.L.D.O.’ and ‘Fukstar’. They later joined forces with Enter Shikari for the standalone single ‘The Void Stares Back’, and played a last-minute show at this year’s Reading Festival.

Next year, the band will embark on a long-awaited tour with Limp Bizkit, playing 10 shows in arenas across Europe and the UK.

Meanwhile, 2022 saw Girls Aloud make a minor comeback, announcing a one-off reunion show to raise funds for cancer research in memory of their late member Sarah Harding. They also honoured Harding – who died from breast cancer last September – by running a marathon for charity and releasing a special LP edition of ‘Sound Of The Underground’.