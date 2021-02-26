Listen to Washington’s tender rendition of Powderfinger’s ‘My Happiness’

Brisbane’s Washington has taken on an Australian classic, sharing an achingly tender rendition of ‘My Happiness’ by Powderfinger.

The broad-ranging artist has completely transformed the rock-fuelled original, stripping back the instrumentals to create space for her spellbinding voice and piano. There are no twangy guitars or building crescendos in Washington’s version – just a raw and intimate melody. Listen to it below:

Taking to social media to announce the cover’s arrival today (February 26), Washington wrote “this song is a real sidewinder – a gift in so many ways.”

“A true classic. A dream to sing. I put this together with the other members of our astral travel association, [Gab Strum] and [Luke Howard].”

It’s the first new music from the singer this year, following on from the release of her 2020 album ‘Batflowers’, her first LP in six years.

The record made it into NME’s top 25 Albums of The Year, with Caleb Triscari writing: “Even though it breaches unfamiliar territory with its synthy beats and cabaret-style love songs, ‘Batflowers’ refuses to be an alienating listen. After all, it’s the messages of love and wonder that make it a Washington record, but it’s Meg’s push to explore new means of expressing herself that keeps us hooked.”

Speaking to NME following the album’s release, Washington reflected on the journey of its creation.

“I’ve been working on the record since 2015, I was trying so hard,” she said.

“That was the problem, actually. I was trying to be, like, fancy or something? What I’ve learned the literal hard way is when I try too hard, it sucks.”

Powderfinger released their first studio album in 11 years last November, sharing previously unheard material on an LP titled ‘Unreleased 1998-2010’.