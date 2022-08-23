Listen to Willow Kayne’s jagged new track ‘Rat Race’

Willow Kayne has released a jagged new single called ‘Rat Race’ that sees the musician sing about a “nice little existential crisis”.

The track follows on from Kayne’s debut EP ‘Playground Antics’ and the previously released singles ‘White City’ and ‘Final Notice’.

Kayne wrote ‘Rat Race’ when she was “going through a little crisis; the music business sometimes makes me feel like I am a lottery ticket among millions of others,” she explained. “To sum it up briefly, it’s about the moment when you ask yourself ‘Am I doing this right? Or better yet, what AM I doing?’.”

Check out the track below:

Speaking to NME earlier this week at the Gorillaz date of All Points East Festival, Kayne confirmed the track was part of a bigger project.

“This next project is about my experience in London, and in this industry as well,” she said. “‘Rat Race’ is about my perception on London and how everything is so fast, and you’ve got to keep up. It delves into that. It’s a bit of a brain-fart that one, but I love it.”

Speaking about her next musical project, Kayne explained that it was “pretty much done,” and “delves into loads of stuff [like] synaesthesia and experiences of London”. Although Kayne kept her lips sealed on the major details about the upcoming released, she did describe it as “very colourful, very nostalgia, very mish-mash”.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Kayne described her debut EP as “me hitting back at all the people who told me I couldn’t do it”, before talking about what comes next. “The new project is very orange. It’s different, but it’s me and I’ve never felt this ‘me’ in my life. I’m feeling really, really confident about it.”

Next month, Kayne is set to head out on a four-date UK headline tour. Dates are below and tickets can be purchased here.

Willow Kayne plays:

September

26 Exchange, Bristol

27 Mama Roux’s, Birmingham

28 Yes, Manchester

29 XOYO, London