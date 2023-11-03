Listen to Willow’s transcendental new track ‘Alone’

Willow has shared a new single called ‘Alone’ – you can listen to it below.

The introspective song marks the Los Angeles singer-songwriter’s first release since her fifth studio album, 2022’s ‘COPINGMECHANISM’.

“Nothing is what it seems/ When you wake, when you dream/ When you talk, is it not medicine for us all?/ Show me something I cannot define,” Willow sings over a soulful instrumental.

‘Alone’ was co-written and co-produced by Willow and Eddie Benjamin. Taking to Instagram recently, the former shared a series of videos and images of the pair working on the single in the recording studio.

“As you can see we had way too much fun making this track & I can’t wait for you all to transcend this earthly plane while listening … I know we did,” Willow explained in the caption.

She also expressed “big gratitude” to Benjamin for “putting up with my shenanigans while masterfully playing damn near every instrument in the studio”.

‘Alone’ is accompanied by a black-and-white official music video, which was directed by Willow, and suitably finds the artist confronting her emotions in solitude. Watch the clip above.

Back in January, Willow shared a picture from the studio featuring St. Vincent – aka Annie Clark – leading many fans to believe that a collaboration was in the works.

Willow then performed at Coachella 2023 in April. Among those in attendance was her father Will Smith, who later shared footage of himself in the crowd. “I can’t stop crying!” he captioned one clip of his daughter onstage. “WILLOWCHELLA!” he wrote in another post.

In a four-star review of ‘COPINGMECHANISM’, NME described the project as “an important record in [Willow’s] musical progression”.

It added: “In the poetic and thoughtful nature of it, as well as the odd glimpse of where she could go next, Willow’s fifth record should be noted as her breaking sonically mature new ground.”