Listen to Winston Surfshirt cover Jamiroquai, MF Doom & more in new EP

Winston Surfshirt have released a new EP, titled ‘Cover Your Mouth (Live From Lockdown)’, compiled of covers of songs they performed on social media during lockdown last year.

Released today (March 12), the Sydney six-piece offer their own versions of Jamiroquai‘s ‘You Give Me Something’, George Michael‘s ‘Fastlove’ and ‘Curls’, originally performed by Madlib and MF Doom as Madvillain.

The original performances of each cover arrived on Instagram, with each member performing from their respective houses across Sydney.

Listen to ‘Cover Your Mouth (Live From Lockdown)’ below:

“During lockdown we wanted to keep busy and keep people happy by covering some of our favourite artists,” frontman Winston said of the project.

“Jamiroquai, MF Doom, Madlib and George Michael are all iconic artists that helped shape the Winston Surfshirt sound – so it was fun to pay homage to these legends in our loungerooms and release these covers online, now they’re available wherever you want to listen.”

‘Cover Your Mouth (Live From Lockdown)’ is the first musical output from Winston Surfshirt since they teamed up with Angus Stone’s side-project Dope Lemon for ‘Every Day Is A Holiday’, released in July of last year.

Winston Surfshirt are also set to play Yours & Owls festival in April, which recently received the state government’s approval to go ahead.