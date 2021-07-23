Listen to Winston Surfshirt’s new slow jam ‘All of the Little Things’ with Ramirez

Sydney collective Winston Surfshirt have returned with their first original single since 2019 album ‘Apple Crumble’, sharing a smooth slow jam titled ‘All of the Little Things’ that features Californian rapper Ramirez.

“This represents one of the most beautiful times of my life, waiting for my first child to arrive and watching my high school sweetheart go through pregnancy,” commented the band’s eponymous frontman in a statement.

“I realised what superpowers she and all women have, and it gave me a lot of inspiration through that time.”

Listen to ‘All of the Little Things’ below:

Explaining how the collaboration came about, Winston Surfshirt said, “I got a tweet from Ramirez last year just said ‘u the truth bruh’ I was like how’s he even know me!? We started chatting n throwing music we were working on to each other and I ended making something with him in mind, within a couple of days he’d sent a verse back.”

‘All of the Little Things’ follows the band’s ‘Cover Your Mouth (Live from Lockdown)’ EP back in March, comprising of covers of songs they performed on social media during lockdown last year, with each member performing from their respective houses across Sydney.

The three-track EP featured Winston Surfshirt’s takes on Jamiroquai‘s ‘You Give Me Something’, George Michael‘s ‘Fastlove’ and ‘Curls’, originally performed by Madlib and MF DOOM as Madvillain.

In July of last year, the band teamed up with Angus Stone’s solo project Dope Lemon on the latter’s single ‘Every Day Is a Holiday’.