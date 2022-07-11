Listen to Yard Act’s woozy remix of Warmduscher’s ‘Greasin’ Up Jesus’

Warmduscher have recruited Yard Act for a remix of their track ‘Greasin’ Up Jesus’ – check it out first on NME below.

The new version comes as part of a forthcoming remix EP featuring versions of songs from Warmduscher’s recent LP ‘At The Hotpot’. Others to remix tracks on the four-song collection include Hot Chip‘s Joe Goddard, Red Axes and Glok.

“There’s nothing better for the soul than taking whats yours, giving it to your friends and letting them chew it up and spit it back out in your face,” Warmduscher said in a statement. “Something different, something weirder, something better, bolder, or even more beautiful!

“Ladies and gentleman we’ve got friends in high places, and these friends have chewed us up perfectly. We hope you enjoy more of the same, only much more different, Warmduscher the remixes!!”

Of the ‘Greasin’ Up Jesus’ remix, Yard Act added: “We’ve been long-time fans of that freakshow called Warmduscher. They’re disgusting, funny, sexy and cool as. When we found out they felt the same things about us, it could only make total sense to stick our fingers in each other’s noises.

“‘Greasin’ Up Jesus’ is a perfect come down album ender to a rollercoaster party record, but behind those louche elevator synths and chintzy shuffling drums, we could hear that there was still a party going on underneath, and so we tried our best to dig it up and let it out with our remix. We had so much fun doing this. Long live Warmduscher.

Listen to Yard Act’s take on Warmduscher’s ‘Greasin’ Up Jesus’ below.

Following the release of the remix EP, Warmduscher are set to head out on a UK tour later this year, ending with a London show at Electric Brixton.

See the full list of dates below.

NOVEMBER 2022

1 – Birmingham, The Mill

2 – Northampton, Roadmender

3 – Nottingham, Rock City

5 – Southampton, The 1865

8 – Reading, Sub89

10 – Norwich, Waterfront

11 – London, Electric Brixton

Yard Act, meanwhile, recently collaborated with Elton John for a new version of their track ‘100% Endurance’.

Speaking of the new version of the latest single released from Yard Act’s debut album ‘The Overload’, frontman James Smith said: “It was wicked. I don’t think there’s anything more Yard Act than you directly addressing Elton John within a song he’s playing piano on. You know what I mean? The fact he went for it. I was like, “That’s amazing.” It was such an experience and he was just such a sound, sound person. He was brilliant.”

Yard Act were also recently named in a new study as this summer’s most-booked new music act on the European festival circuit.