Listen to Years & Years’ “liberating” cover of Crystal Waters’ ‘100% Pure Love’

Years & Years have covered Crystal Waters’ 1994 single ‘100% Pure Love’ – you can listen to it below.

The new take on the house/dance singer’s classic track marks the first music from Years & Years (now a solo project of Olly Alexander) since they took on Estelle and Kanye West‘s ‘American Boy’ in August.

Prior to that release, Years & Years dropped a stripped-back cover of Lil Nas X‘s 2021 hit ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’.

Alexander’s rave-y new version of ‘100% Pure Love’ arrived yesterday (November 1) along with a vibrant official visualiser. The song will soundtrack Target’s 2022 holiday advertising campaign, per Line Of Best Fit.

“I was so happy when Target asked me to create my own version of the legendary Crystal Waters track ‘100% Pure Love’,” Years & Years said in a statement. “I knew right away I wanted to work with Georgia and Mark Ralph to bring this cover to life.”

Alexander continued: “Crystal’s vocal on the original is so captivating, she has such a special energy and that really inspired me when I came to record my vocals. I’m really hoping people enjoy it, it has such a positive message and liberating feel to it, I love it!”

Years & Years’ third studio album ‘Night Call’ came out in January. In a four-star review, NME described the project as a “collection of well-crafted bangers, most of which are begging to be blasted out of a subwoofer as debauchery rages”.

Over the summer, Olly Alexander spoke to NME at Glastonbury 2022 ahead of Years & Years’ set on The Other Stage. The pop artist talked about why he loves the “Kate Bush-aissance” as well as expressing his gratitude for being able to perform.