Listen to Years & Years’ new single ‘Sooner Or Later’

Years & Years have shared a new single called ‘Sooner Or Later’ – you can listen to it below.

The song will appear on Years & Years’ forthcoming third album ‘Night Call’, which is due to arrive on January 21 via Polydor. It’ll be the first full-length project to emerge from the group since it became a solo venture of Olly Alexander.

“I swear I saw you on my street/ Your face, your smile was vanishing,” Alexander sings on the synth-heavy track. “‘Cause we’re forever playing hide and seek/ But I can’t find what I cannot see/ You’re a heartbreaker/ You’ll be the death of me.”

Announcing the single, Alexander tweeted: “surprise !!! i’m here to heal your January blues. i had a lot of fun writing this song ! have a lil listen & lmk what u think. thank you ! x.”

‘Sooner Or Later’ arrives with an official lyric video, which you can view below:

Years & Years’ latest offering follows on from the previous ‘Night Call’ singles ‘Starstruck’, ‘Sweet Talker’ and ‘Crave’.

In a recent interview, Alexander explained that the upcoming record was inspired by “hookups” and the clubbing scene, while serving as an “escape” from the struggles of the past two years.

“I put all the kind of stuff I was missing, like going out, dancing, having sex… [I] just put it all into the record,” he said.

“And it’s just such a good feeling because you never know when something’s going to be finished, if you’re ever going to put it out. But it’s coming out.”

The singer has also opened up about his decision to go solo, saying the move was “coming for a long time”.

Meanwhile, in October last year, the star teamed up with Kylie Minogue on the track ‘A Second To Midnight’. The song featured on the ‘Guest List Edition’ of Minogue’s 15th studio album, ‘Disco’.