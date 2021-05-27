Listen to Yorke’s groovy new single, ‘Window Shopping’

Byron Bay indie-pop artist Yorke – real name Grace Hughes – has released her latest single, ‘Window Shopping’, alongside a short string of live dates.

Inspired by the disco greats of yesteryear and driven by a rollicking bassline, jangly lead guitar line and Hughes’ own vocals, the track was brought to life in a matter of mere hours, with the 22-year-old experimenting with various instruments such as a triangle, a Cabasa and a trash can.

“I think sometimes the anxiety of wanting to make a good first impression (in any respect) can overshadow the ability to establish a meaningful connection,” Hughes says of the track’s meaning.

Watch the video for ‘Window Shopping’ below.

As for the video itself, Hughes rhapsodised that director Kyle Caulfied was an obvious choice to bring her aesthetic vision to life. “For me, when writing ‘Window Shopping’, the visual universe that the song existed was just as vivid as the track itself,” she says.

“I’ve been a fan of Kyle’s work for a while now and the way that he creates such a visceral cinematic experience, so I was stoked he wanted to be involved.

“The video was shot in two massive days in Sydney with the most amazing crew and Kyle’s patience and attention to detail really brought out the best in the vid. It feels like my own little Yorke world and I’m so proud of how it all turned out.”

‘Window Shopping’ is Hughes’ first release for 2021, following the standalone single ‘Gravity’ last July. Both tracks ride the high of her debut EP, ‘Liberosis’, which made waves upon its March 2020 release.

To launch the new single, she will embark on a three-date run of headline dates across the Australian east coast, taking on shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane this July. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

Yorke’s Australian headline dates are:

JULY

Thursday 15 – Sydney, The Lansdowne

Thursday 22 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

Thursday 29 – Brisbane, The Brightside