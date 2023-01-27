Listen to Youngn Lipz and Hooligan Hefs’ new collaborative single ‘Rolling Loud’

Youngn Lipz and Hooligan Hefs have shared a new collaborative song titled ‘Rolling Loud’.

The song was produced by Mason & Yungswisher, with Lipz delivering the melodic hook while Hefs handles the second verse. “If I’m not with you just know it’s all love,” he raps atop the drill beat, “sometimes I like to be out with my bruvs”. ‘Rolling Loud’ is accompanied by a music video, which traces the duo from suburban rooftops to race car tracks. Watch that below.

The song marks the Sydney pair’s first official single. In 2021, Lipz and Hefs joined forces with Hooks for a remix of the S1mba song ‘Rover’, and elsewhere contributed to the DJ Discretion single ‘Lifestyle’. Both rappers also served as the support acts across all five dates of Tyga’s 2022 Australian tour.

According to a press release, ‘Rolling Loud’ is “the first taste” of multiple Lipz and Hefs collaborations, with the rest said to be released throughout 2023. Lipz’ most recent album, ‘Area Baby’, arrived in 2021, and featured the singles ‘Broken Home’ and ‘Spaceship’. The debut album led to Lipz’ nomination for Best Australian Act at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards.

Speaking about the impact of ‘Area Baby’ in an interview with NME Lipz said that he “didn’t realise how much music, or my music specifically, could impact so many people.” He continued: “That shit is unreal to me, but I’m glad my music can do these things without me even knowing. God is good.”

Hefs, meanwhile, released his most recent project ‘Living In Sin’ in 2020, previewing the EP with the Hooligan Skinny-assisted single ‘Party With Gang’. That same year, the Doonside rapper shared a string of standalone tracks including ‘SEND IT!’, before featuring on the Manu Crooks song ‘Don’t Cross The Line’ in 2021.