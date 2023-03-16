Listen to Yves Tumor’s disillusioned new track ‘Parody’

Yves Tumor has released new song ‘Parody’, the final single from new album ‘Praise a Lord Who Chews but Which Does Not Consume (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)’, out tomorrow (March 17).

The melancholy track follows single ‘Echolalia’, ‘God Is a Circle’ and ‘Heaven Surrounds Us Like a Hood’.

“Send your face and name on a postcard a / parody of a pop star / you behaved like a monster,” the musician sings as the track progresses to a dramatic electric guitar fill. “What makes you feel so important / can you spell it out for us / run it back in slow motion.”

Listen to ‘Parody’ below.

The musician’s new album, released via Warp, will follows 2020’s ‘Heaven To A Tortured Mind’, and is produced by Noah Goldstein (Frank Ocean, Rosalía).

Find the full tracklist for ‘Praise to a Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds)’ below and pre-order/ pre-save here.

1. ‘God Is a Circle’

2. ‘Lovely Sewer’

3. ‘Meteora Blues’

4. ‘Interlude’

5. ‘Parody’

6. ‘Heaven Surrounds Us Like a Hood’

7. ‘Operator’

8. ‘In Spite of War’

9. ‘Echolalia’

10. ‘Fear Evil Like Fire’

11. ‘Purified by the Fire’

12. ‘Ebony Eye’

They are set to debut a new live show at Coachella next month, which takes places from April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23 in Indio California. A North American ‘To Spite Or Not To Spite’ tour will follow, kicking off in April 25 at in Tempe, Arizona, with stops in New Orleans, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Montreal, Chicago, Denver, Portland and more, before wrapping up on May 23 in San Francisco, California.

Yves Tumor will also be performing at a number of European festival across June, including Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Madrid, Spain, and NOS Primavera Sound in Portugal.

TO SPITE OR NOT TO SPITE WORLD TOUR 2023 pic.twitter.com/gbibFckJZB — Yves Tumor (@YvesTumor) January 31, 2023

A UK and European stint will then round up the year across November, with stops in Prague, Copenhagen, Berlin, Paris, Manchester, Glasgow and more. Find the full list of dates below. Tickets are on sale now, and you can buy yours here.

‘To Spite Or Not To Spite’ UK and European tour:

NOVEMBER

4 – Milan, IT, #C2CMLN, Club To Club

7 – Prague, CZ, Roxy

9 – Warsaw, PL, Progresja

11 – Slaktkyrkan, Stockholm SE

12 – Copenhagen, DK, Vega

14 – Amsterdam, NL, Paradiso

17 – Berlin, DE, Huxley’s Neue Welt

21 – Paris, FR, Elysee Montmartre

24 – Manchester, UK, New Century Hall

26 – Glasgow UK, 02 Academy Glasgow

27 – Dublin, IE, 3Olympia