Listen to Wave Racer cover No Rome’s ‘Seventeen’

Producer Tom Purcell – better known as Wave Racer – has shared a bubbly hyper-pop cover of ‘Seventeen’ by No Rome, after the two shared a bill as part of Porter Robinson‘s recent virtual Secret Sky festival.

The cover marks the third song Purcell has shared as part of his Wave Racer project this year, following on from instrumental track ‘What Are We Waiting For?’ last month along with single ‘Left Behind’ in in April.

Listen to Wave Racer’s cover of ‘Seventeen’ below:

In a statement, Purcell said he’d admired No Rome for some time, and described recording his rendition of ‘Seventeen’ as a learning process of sorts. “I wanted to break the song apart and discover for myself what made it beautiful, then build it back together again with my own set of tools and techniques,” he said.

“I was also trying to find confidence in my own voice, and this song sits right in my range and came out very naturally as I started playing around with the melody, so I could perform it with confidence and authenticity.

“I’ve never made anything like this before, so it challenged my skill set, but was also extremely validating to have created a version of this song that I think works really well.”

Wave Racer was the sole Australian act to appear as part of Porter Robinson’s virtual Secret Sky festival back in April. The event, which featured No Rome along with Baauer and Robinson himself, took place one day after the release of Robinson’s latest album, ‘Nurture’.

No Rome, meanwhile, released a collaborative single with Charli XCX and Dirty Hit labelmates The 1975 titled ‘Spinning’ back in March, with an animated music video arriving shortly after.

In April, No Rome told NME work on his new album was nearly complete, opening up about its heavier influences. “If you follow my music, I’ve always had hints of rock elements. There’s guitar-driven music, you know, drums, guitar and bass guitar,” he said.

“I guess [the forthcoming album] is me embracing that side, but also showing my inspiration of dance music and jungle breaks and underground clubs.”