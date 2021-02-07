Listen to While She Sleeps’ new single ‘You Are All You Need’

While She Sleeps have released a new single tonight (February 7) in the form of ‘You Are All You Need’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The track is set to feature on the Sheffield metal band’s forthcoming fifth album ‘Sleeps Society’, which will arrive in April.

‘You Are All You Need’ is the second track to be revealed from the record and tackles the subject of seeking validation from others. In a press release, guitarist Sean Long explained of the song: “We somehow managed to inject enough personal inspiration from each member for it to completely embody “the Sleeps sound” with ease.

“We are always trying to express a certain kind of emotion or internal insight and sometimes you really hit the nail on the head, expressing it how you imagined, and other times you miss it completely. Well, this time we hit it dead on with no room for speculation. The song says it how it is and reminds us to stop looking outwards for approval & validation.”

A music video will accompany the song tomorrow and Long added of the visuals: “The video is a colour explosion from start to finish and, with the current state of this dull bleak world, we think it’s going to be the colour everyone needs to illuminate their spirits, even if it’s only for three minutes.” Listen to ‘You Are All You Need’ above now.

‘Sleeps Society’ will be released on April 16 and will feature guest appearances from Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil and Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley. The track ‘Call Of The Void’ will boast members of the band’s fan-oriented platform, which shares the same name as the album.

Meanwhile, While She Sleeps have been confirmed as part of the line-up for this year’s Slam Dunk Festival. The event is due to take place over the May bank holiday weekend and will also see the likes of Sum 41, Don Broco, NOFX, Billy Talent, Code Orange and more perform.