Little kids go viral with cover of Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Wish’

A group of kids have gone viral after singing a cover of Nine Inch Nails’ incendiary 1992 track ‘Wish’ – check out the video below.

The track has been put together by the O’Keefe Music Foundation, an Ohio-based non-profit organisation that supports young musicians.

The video finds the group of boys and girls joined by a backing band of grown ups, while they bound their way through a version of the track that was first released on NIN’s debut EP ‘Broken’.

Watch the kids’ version below:

The original track won a Grammy for Best Metal Performance in 1993 and was instrumental in forming the band’s future industrial direction.

In other NIN news, Trent Reznor spoke recently about his relationship with the band’s classic album ‘The Downward Spiral’ on the 30th anniversary of its release.

“Spending too much time looking backwards feels dangerous to me, but this day on the calendar caught my attention,” Reznor wrote on social media.

“Has it really been that long, old friend? I just spent an hour listening to this time capsule of what 28 year old me had to say, and it still excites me and breaks my heart. Be kind to yourselves. Hope to see you soon.”

Rumours are also circulating that Reznor and his regular soundtrack collaborator Atticus Ross might be working with the video game designer Hideo Kojima on a new project, after Kojima posted a photo of the three of them together in January.

Kojima is currently working on developing Death Stranding 2 and is involved in the upcoming Death Stranding film. Reznor and Ross have previously worked on the scores for films including The Social Network, Gone Girl, Soul and The Killer.

Last summer, Reznor also told Rick Rubin’s podcast that he is not interested in touring again. “I don’t want to be away from my kids,” he said. “I don’t want to miss their lives to go do a thing that I’m grateful to be able to do, and I’m appreciative that you’re here to see it, but I’ve done it a lot, you know?”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Reznor said that he teared up while listening to Dua Lipa’s song ‘Levitating’, claiming it to be a “really well-done piece of music”.