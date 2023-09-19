Little Man Tate announce first new album in over a decade

Little Man Tate have shared details of their first album in more than 10 years, ‘Welcome To The Rest Of Your Life’.

The follow-up to 2008’s ‘Nothing Worth Having Comes Easy‘ arrives on November 17 (pre-order here). It comes weeks after the Sheffield indie rockers released their first single in over decade, ‘Undercover Lovers’, and two years on from comeback shows in their hometown following nearly a 15-year hiatus.

Additionally, Little Man Tate have booked a UK headline tour for this October. Tickets are available to buy now here.

‘Welcome To The Rest Of Your Life’ is described in press material as retaining the “magic” of their “original indie charm” with “a nod to the lives, loves and losses they’ve experienced during their time on hiatus”.

Bandleader Jon Windle said in a statement: “We became known for writing observational songs with interesting characters in them, often based on people we knew or had met.

“When we sat down and started writing again we didn’t want to move away from that, but we are 15 years down the line now so reference points change. We’ve been through marriages, loss, having kids, some of us getting divorced, and I think that comes across in the music. It’s still Little Man Tate… it’s just Little Man Tate a bit more grown up!”

Little Man Tate were synonymous with the mid-’00s UK indie scene alongside Reverend And The Makers and fellow Sheffield bands Milburn and the Arctic Monkeys.

They released their Top 30 debut album ‘About What You Know’ in 2007, which spawned the Top 40 hits ‘What? What You Got?’, ‘House Party At Boothy’s’ and ‘Sexy In Latin’, before releasing their second and final album a year on and later parting ways.

The band has now reformed with its original line-up of Jon Windle, Edward ‘Maz’ Marriott, Ben Surtees and Dan Fields. They recently played at Victorious and Tramlines festivals and supported The Enemy across the UK.

‘Welcome To The Rest Of Your Life’ tracklist:

01. ‘Cheap Stolen Kisses’

02. ‘Undercover Lovers’

03.’ Down In The Gutter’

04. ‘You Rub Me Up The Wrong Way’

05. ’23’

06. ‘Get Up, Get Out’

07. ‘Kiss And Just Be Friends’

08. ‘Two Lives’

09. ‘We Can Be The Gossip’

10. ‘One Last Song’

Little Man Tate UK tour dates 2023:

OCTOBER

12 – NEWCASTLE, Riverside

13 – MANCHESTER, O2 Ritz

14 – CLITHEROE, The Grand

15 – GLASGOW, The Garage

18 – SOUTHAMPTON, Engine Rooms

19 – NOTTINGHAM, Rescue Rooms

20 – BIRMINGHAM, O2 Institute

21 – SHEFFIELD, O2 Academy

26 – LONDON, O2 Academy Islington

28 – HULL, The Welly