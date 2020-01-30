Little Quirks announce east-coast Australian tour

Central Coast trio Little Quirks will embark on an extensive east-coast tour, starting next week.

Having just released their debut EP Cover My Eyes, the family band will begin their run on the 8th of February at the Love Lanes festival in Wyong, not far from the group’s hometown.

From there, the band will perform a mix of headlining shows and festival dates, wrapping up in Scotts Head on the mid-north coast of New South Wales.

Although it’s the band’s first tour in earnest, the folk trio – composed of two siblings and their cousin – have been performing consistently since their 2015 formation.

Their harmony-laden take on nu-folk and indie-pop has lead them to perform with the likes of The Teskey Brothers, Alex the Astronaut, Xavier Rudd and Tim Rogers.

It’s also brought them to festivals such as Bigsound, Grow Your Own and Dashville Skyline – and that momentum appears to be continuing well into 2020, with the band already announced as part of The Great Escape festival in the UK later this year.

Check out the tour dates via the band’s Facebook below:

😊😊***BIG ANNOUNCEMENT***😊😊Our new EP ‘Cover My Eyes’ is finally being released into the world next week on Friday, the… Posted by Little Quirks on Wednesday, January 15, 2020