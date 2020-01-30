News Music News

Little Quirks announce east-coast Australian tour

From Wyong to Scotts Head, don't miss Little Quirks on tour in 2020

David James Young
Little Quirks announce Australian tour
Little Quirks, CREDIT: Facebook/Provided

Central Coast trio Little Quirks will embark on an extensive east-coast tour, starting next week.

Having just released their debut EP Cover My Eyes, the family band will begin their run on the 8th of February at the Love Lanes festival in Wyong, not far from the group’s hometown.

From there, the band will perform a mix of headlining shows and festival dates, wrapping up in Scotts Head on the mid-north coast of New South Wales.

Advertisement

Although it’s the band’s first tour in earnest, the folk trio – composed of two siblings and their cousin – have been performing consistently since their 2015 formation.

Their harmony-laden take on nu-folk and indie-pop has lead them to perform with the likes of The Teskey Brothers, Alex the Astronaut, Xavier Rudd and Tim Rogers.

It’s also brought them to festivals such as Bigsound, Grow Your Own and Dashville Skyline – and that momentum appears to be continuing well into 2020, with the band already announced as part of The Great Escape festival in the UK later this year.

Check out the tour dates via the band’s Facebook below:

😊😊***BIG ANNOUNCEMENT***😊😊Our new EP ‘Cover My Eyes’ is finally being released into the world next week on Friday, the…

Posted by Little Quirks on Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Advertisement
Advertisement
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Bow down to a legend.
Festivals Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.