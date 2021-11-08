Little Quirks announce ‘The Rain Is Coming’ regional tour

Central Coast indie outfit Little Quirks have announced a tour of regional NSW, WA and Victoria, set to kick off in Bulli at the start of next month.

After their show at The Heritage Hotel on Friday December 3, the trio – comprising sisters Abbey and Mia Toole as well as their cousin Jaymi – will roll through the NSW hotspots of Newcastle, Katoomba, Orange and the Central Coast.

They’ll take the rest of the year off, picking back up in Melbourne on Friday January 7 for one of the tour’s two shows in a capital city. The other will go down in Sydney on Friday 28, following shows in Dubbo and Tamworth, and proceeding a pair in the Hunter Valley and Wollongong (both as part of the Summersalt concert series).

The tour – dubbed ‘The Rain Is Coming’ – will sprawl into February with gigs booked for Coffs Harbour, Yamba and Mullumbimby, before the group wrap up with a pair of WA shows – taking them to the Margaret River and Inglewood – the following month.

One last performance will go down at the annual Nannup Festival in its namesake town, set to run over the weekend of Saturday March 5 and Sunday 6. Tickets for all shows of the stint are on sale via Little Quirks’ website.

“We are over the moon to be getting back on the road,” Abbey said in a press release. “After a year of ups and downs, a whole lot of waiting and eating way too many cookies we are so excited to be playing these shows.”

The tour news comes alongside confirmation that Little Quirks will release their as-yet-untitled fourth EP in the early months of 2022. The girls’ last longform release came in January of 2020 with the five-track EP ‘Cover My Eyes’, followed up later in the year by standalone singles ‘Florence’s Town’ and ‘Someone To Hold’.

Little Quirks’ regional Australian tour dates are:

DECEMBER

Friday 3 – Bulli, Heritage Hotel

Saturday 4 – Newcastle, The Cambridge Hotel

Thursday 9 – Katoomba, Palais Ballroom

Friday 10 – Orange, Bloomfield Hall

Saturday 11 – Central Coast, The Rhythm Hutt

JANUARY

Friday 7 – Melbourne, Workers Club

Friday 21 – Dubbo, The Garden Hotel

Saturday 22 – Tamworth, The Tamworth Hotel

Sunday 23 – Tamworth, The Tamworth Hotel

Friday 28 – Sydney, Waywards

Saturday 29 – Hunter Valley, Summersalt

Sunday 30 – Wollongong, Summersalt

FEBRUARY

Thursday 3 – Coffs Harbour, Hoey Moey

Friday 4 – Yamba, Yamba Bowling Club

Saturday 5 – Mullumbimby – Mullumbimby Services

MARCH

Thursday 3 – Margaret River, The River

Friday 4 – Inglewood, Milk Bar

Saturday 5 / Sunday 6 – Nannup, Nannup Festival