Little Quirks share soothing new single ‘Florence’s Town’

Little Quirks have unveiled their newest single ‘Florence’s Town’, their label debut with ABC Music.

The Central Coast trio enlisted Nashville-based producer Ryan Hewitt for the tranquil track, who is best known for his work with The Lumineers and Vance Joy. Its release is accompanied by a Wizard of Oz themed music video. Watch it below.

‘Florence’s Town’ is a warm invitation to an imaginary city which finds the band at their harmonious best, resulting in a track that vocalist Abbey Toole describes via a press release as an “anthem of empowerment”.

“The characters within this story are trying to prove their worth and earn their way into the love and freedom this place holds,” said Toole of the fictional world featured in ‘Florence’s Town’.

“In a world where unfortunately everything and everyone can be judged, I wanted it to be an anthem of empowerment for everyone feeling like they don’t fit into the social ‘norm’.”

Speaking of the origins of the song, Toole makes reference to a train trip where she recorded the beginnings of the track into her phone.

“I started the idea of Florence’s Town on a train somewhere after hearing the name of another passenger was Florence, which I really loved,” she said. “I sang a melody quietly into my phone hoping nobody on the train would hear.

“After I got home I wrote the whole story of these characters, interspersed with my own experiences. I listened to all my secret train recordings and put the rest of it all together that night.”

The new single follows the January release of Little Quirks’ debut EP, ‘Cover My Eyes’. The trio followed the release with a tour along the east coast of Australia. No strangers to the stage, the band have previously performed in support of artists such as The Teskey Brothers, Alex the Astronaut, and Tim Rogers.

Little Quirks were set to appear at The Great Escape festival in the UK earlier this year, prior to the new music showcase’s cancellation in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival has since announced its return in 2021.