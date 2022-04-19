Little Simz cancels North American tour as it would leave her “in a huge deficit”

Little Simz has cancelled her upcoming North American tour due to the “huge deficit” it would leave her in financially.

The London rapper was due to head out on a 10-date run in May, with shows scheduled to take place in Portland, San Francisco, Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and New York, among other locations.

However, Simz has now announced that the shows will no longer be going ahead as planned, but has assured her US and Canadian fans that she “will be there soon, back bigger and better”.

“Hey guys, due to unforeseen circumstances I’ve been left with no option but to reschedule my US tour,” she wrote in a statement. “I take my live shows seriously and would only want to give you guys nothing but the best of me. Being an independent artist, I pay for everything encompassing my live performances out of my own pocket and touring the US for a month would leave me in a huge deficit.

“As much as this pains me to not see you at this time, I’m just not able to put myself through that mental stress. It’s important for me to speak my truth about this and be honest. I appreciate the love and excitement you guys have for seeing me live. Rest assured I will be there soon, back bigger and better.”

Her statement concluded: “For now I’m creating and working on art that I’m so excited about. Music of course but other things too; all levelling to greater heights. A message to all artists and creatives, know your worth and stick to your guns. Love you all.”

Simz released her latest album, the critically acclaimed ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’, last September.

She won Best Solo Act From The UK last month at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The North London musician was up against Arlo Parks, Dave, Rina Sawayama and Sam Fender in the category. She accepted the award on the podium from Ghetts and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

It marked her second NME Award win. In 2020, the musician was awarded Best British Album for her 2019 record ‘Grey Area’.