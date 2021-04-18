Little Simz reveals details of new album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

Little Simz has revealed details about her upcoming new album, ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’.

Speaking to The Observer, London rapper Simz explained that her fourth studio album was written largely in lockdown (in London and later Berlin) and that it explores her difficulty in opening up about her personal life in an industry where everyone is expected to be “an extrovert.”

Speaking about lockdown, Simz said: “I spent the time doing what everyone was doing really, just reflecting.”

She added: “I know that I’m quiet, innit? …I’m just very to myself and I didn’t know how to really navigate that, especially coming in this industry where you’re expected to have this extroverted persona all the time.”

“I wanted to just let people know like, yo, I’m actually this way inclined…being this introverted person that has all these crazy thoughts and ideas and theories in my head and not always feeling like I’m able to express it if it’s not through my art.”

The Observer revealed that the album is 19-tracks in length with spoken-word interludes. It describes the album as “an epic, Wizard of Oz-style quest as Simz confronts her fears and counts her blessings.”

Despite her difficulties opening up, Simz’ new album sees her addressing personal issues, including a distanced relationship with her father and a relationship.

Simz added: “When it comes to business and my work, I’m not shy at all, I don’t hold back with that. I’m very serious and direct, but other stuff sometimes…”

“You come out of it, and it’s like, oh shit, now I’ve gotta perform it, and everyone’s gonna know how I really feel…It is a lot, but at the same time, it is super freeing. I feel like I’m ready to gooooo for it. I’m charged.”

Earlier this month, Simz teased a new video that was shot at London’s Natural History Museum.

As shared on Twitter, Simz appeared in the museum’s iconic concourse, with a blue whale skeleton suspended from the roof, alongside a host of dancers.

“end of the month , let everybody know,” she captioned the post.

Whilst not yet confirmed, the video could accompany Simz’ first single from the album, ‘Introvert’, which will be released next week (April 23).