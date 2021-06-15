Little Simz shares hard-hitting new single ‘Rollin Stone’

Little Simz has shared ‘Rollin Stone’, the latest track to be lifted from forthcoming studio album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ ahead of its arrival on September 3.

The rapper’s latest is carried by quick-fire bars and a deservedly swaggering attitude. “Mummy handled business, Papa was a rollin stone / I’m a mix of both there ain’t no bitch boy in my bones”, Simz declares on the track’s second verse.

Check out the lyric video for ‘Rollin Stone’ below. Heads up, it comes with a warning for flashing images:

In April, Simz first revealed details surrounding ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’, which was largely written last year during lockdown, saying the album explores her difficulty opening up in an industry “where you’re expected to have this extroverted persona all the time.”

“I wanted to just let people know like, yo, I’m actually this way inclined…being this introverted person that has all these crazy thoughts and ideas and theories in my head and not always feeling like I’m able to express it if it’s not through my art,” she explained.

The politically-charged lead single ‘Introvert’ arrived later that month, with the soulful ‘Woman’ following in May. Simz went on to perform the latter live during an appearance on Later… with Jools Holland.

Last month, Simz announced a UK and Ireland tour for winter 2021, including some of her biggest shows to date. The rapper will kick off at Birmingham’s O2 Institute on November 25, before wrapping up almost a month later with a homecoming show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on December 16.

Between those two dates, she’ll take in stop-offs in cities such as Newcastle, Glasgow, Dublin, Bristol, Nottingham, Manchester, Norwich, Brighton, Cardiff, Cambridge and Liverpool. See dates and details here.