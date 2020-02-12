Awards 2020

Little Simz wins Best British Album at NME Awards 2020

Simz beats Foals, FKA Twigs, Slowthai and Michael Kiwanuka to the prize

Luke Morgan Britton
Lil Simz and her mother at the NME Awards 2020 red carpet. Credit: NME

Little Simz has picked up Best British Album for her 2019 record ‘Grey Area’ at the NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

BBC Radio 1’s Abbie McCarthy and Avelino presented the award to Simz, who said: “Make some noise for my mum one time! I’m lost for words, but thanks to the NME for making me feel heard. Thanks to Inflow, thanks to my team. My mum is holding my award and that is crazy! Thank you guys for making this one of the best nights in our lives, for sure.”

Little Simz’s ‘Grey Area’ beat Slowthai’s ‘Nothing Great About Britain’, Foals’ ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, Pt. 1’, FKA Twigs’ ‘Magdalene’ and Michael Kiwanuka’s ‘Kiwanuka’ to the prize.

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai, followed by subsequent performances from Beabadoobee, Yungblud, FKA Twigs and AJ Tracey. Show closers The 1975 are still to come.

NME Awards 2020
NME Awards 2020

