Little Simz bags Best Solo Act From The UK at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Little Simz has won Best Solo Act From The UK at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 this evening (March 2).

The North London musician was up against Arlo Parks, Dave, Rina Sawayama and Sam Fender in the category. She accepted the award on the podium from Ghetts and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

“Can I just say – after the awful two years we had, you look beautiful tonight!” Khan said to the audience. “That’s because of the congestion charge,” Ghetts quipped.

“I’m trying to send a message to Boris Johnson: this is how you have a safe and lawful party,” Khan then exclaimed.

Collecting her trophy from Khan and Ghetts, Little Simz said: “Honestly this journey has been long. It’s definitely been the stairs route and not the escalators, but it was so worth it. I’m truly humble, I’m truly grateful.”

Little Simz added: “I guess I wanna say also: I know we’re all here having a lovely evening, but there’s a lot going down in the world right now and I’d just really hope for us all to love on each other, to be there for each other, to support each other for every way we possibly can because so many people don’t have that right now.”

This marks Little Simz’s second NME Award win. In 2020, the musician was awarded Best British Album for her 2019 record ‘Grey Area’.

At this year’s ceremony, Little Simz is also up for Best Solo Act In The World, Best Album In The World and Best Album By A UK Artist for her 2021 album, ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’. The musician was also nominated for Best Live Act Supported By Grolsch, but lost out to Rina Sawayama.

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 returns to the O2 Academy Brixton and is co-hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr.

The ongoing ceremony kicked off with a performance from Sam Fender. It was followed by Griff and Sigrid’s joint stage, where they performed their NME Award-winning collaboration ‘Head On Fire’, and a performance by Rina Sawayama. Bring Me The Horizon are expected to close out the ceremony with a multi-song set later tonight.

Check back for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.