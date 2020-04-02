Live, Bush & Stone Temple Pilots tour rescheduled to 2021

Organisers of Under The Southern Stars festival have announced today (April 3) rescheduled dates for early 2021, with the original 2020 lineup set to perform.

Live, Stone Temple Pilots and Bush were set to play the touring festival throughout this month, but the festival will now go ahead in February and March 2021 after a temporary ban was placed on mass gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak.

AUSTRALIA! 🇦🇺 We‘re very excited to share that the @UTSSConcerts Tour with @bushofficial & @STPBand is rescheduled for 2021! 🤘All previously purchased tickets are STILL VALID, so hang on to your tickets and we can’t wait to see you next year! https://t.co/6Zz8S0NZZl pic.twitter.com/40LJPsAjKB — LIVE (@Freaks4Live) April 2, 2020

The event will hit cities all around the country, including Perth, Adelaide, Mornington Peninsula, Yarrawonga, Sydney, Wollongong, Newcastle, Gosford, Melbourne, Brisbane and Bribie Island.

The original run of shows included a performance in Tuncurry but that venue has been removed from the new event calendar. Ticketholders to the Tuncurry leg will be contacted directly.

“While the world is in an uncertain place right now, we can be certain that the UTSS festivals will go ahead in early 2021,” Live frontman Ed Kowalczyk said in a statement on social media.

“We are super excited to get in front of our Australian fans so please, keep your tickets for the rescheduled events as they are 100% valid. We can’t wait to be playing for you very soon, so please come and celebrate with us.”

Check the full list of rescheduled dates below.

Under The Southern Stars Festival rescheduled 2021 dates are:

Perth, HBF Arena (Feb 16)

Adelaide, Bonython Park (19)

Mornington Peninsula, Hastings Foreshore Reserve (20)

Yarrawonga, Yarrawonga Showgrounds (21)

Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (24)

Wollongong, Stuart Park (26)

Newcastle, Newcastle Foreshore (27)

Gosford, Gosford Entertainment Centre (28)

Port Melbourne, The Timber Yard (March 3)

Brisbane, Riverstage (6)

Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel (7)