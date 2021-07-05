Live music cancelled at Brisbane NRL game, despite operating at 100 per cent capacity

A rugby league game at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane this past weekend has sparked confusion, after COVID restrictions were eased but live entertainment at the game was cancelled.

The game, which saw the Brisbane Broncos and Cronulla Sharks go head-to-head, took place yesterday (Sunday 4 July). Prior to this, NRL representatives had worked with Queensland Health to ensure fans could safely return to the stadium, in this instance, back at 100 per cent capacity.

Additional COVID-safe measures were in place, including mandatory wearing of masks unless eating or drinking; no available cloaking facilities; and every attendee utilising the Queensland check-in app upon arrival at the stadium.

However, local Brisbane musician Beks was still unable to perform at the game, despite the full stadium capacity and COVID-safe plan.

According to Tone Deaf, Beks was booked to open the game back in early June, but was informed just one day prior to her scheduled performance that all on-field entertainment was cancelled. It’s understood that this decision was the result of Queensland Health’s advice on COVID-19 restrictions.

Beks explained: “I was told that I would get another opportunity to open the game at another show later in the season… They’ve been very apologetic and supportive, it’s just circumstances beyond our control.”

“Luckily my performance crew are all good friends of mine and I wasn’t at a great financial loss,” she continued to tell Tone Deaf. “They’re all Brisbane creatives whose work has been shadowed by ongoing restrictions, working together to create something enjoyable to share with the crowds. It’s unfortunate for everyone involved that it has to be shelved for now, but we’re looking forward to a future date to showcase this.”

Beks also stated she doesn’t place fault on the Broncos or their entertainment team in making this decision, and that she only received encouragement in the lead up.

“It’s ironic, in the way that I saw all my friends shows being cancelled, and feeling like, as an artist, I would be protected from the same situation of having my music cut, being that it was happening at a sporting event.”

Beks has since posted an Instagram video replicating what would’ve been her NRL performance, played live at home with her band and backup dancers. Take a look below:

Two weeks ago, Hockey Dad were instructed to cut an encore at their first of three Brisbane shows, following newly announced lockdown orders in their home state of New South Wales. They subsequently had to postpone the remaining two shows and immediately enter isolation.

The Windang duo went on to discuss the “ever changing goal posts” put in place for the live music industry in a statement, which can be found here.