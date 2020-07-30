Live music returns to Perth’s RAC Arena

Perth’s RAC Arena has announced a return to live music with a series of local acts booked for its new program The Stage.

The arena hasn’t hosted live music since pre-lockdown February, with Michael Buble the last performer to grace its stage. The new gig schedule has a local focus, kicking off on August 6 with an open mic night.

On August 7, San Cisco’s Scarlett Stevens will perform a set as DJ Beryl Streep, while Dan Riches from The Struggling Kings and Tom Fisher and the Layabouts will all play later that month.

Current Stage 4 restrictions in West Australia permit venues to run at a 50 per cent capacity, with the rule of one person every two square metres. RAC Arena is currently allowed to hold concerts with a capacity of 8,250 people, although it’s unclear if the venue will hold events at this limit or choose to reduce the capacity.

This makes RAC Arena the largest music venue in Australia to reopen in earnest since the easing of lockdown restrictions. Tickets begin from just $10, making it one of the cheapest limited-capacity gigs in the country – most of the events are on sale now via Ticketek.

“Although The Stage is a smaller capacity than we’re used to, we’re looking forward to getting back to what we do best,” RAC Arena General Manager Michael Scott told PerthNow.