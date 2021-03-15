Live music TV show ‘The Set’ to return next month

Live music show The Set will return to screens across the country next month.

The news was announced this morning via triple j, where it was revealed that season three would officially be kicking off on Saturday 24 April on ABC TV Plus.

The program, which features a variety of performances from Australian artists, will also see the return of regular hosts Linda Marigliano and Dylan Alcott.

The Set is yet to announce which artists will be appearing for its third season, but past episodes have featured Amy Shark, Thelma Plum, Boy & Bear, The Teskey Brothers and Montaigne.

Live music fans will have the chance to be a part of the show when The Set opens its doors to a studio audience, however, specifics of how this will operate in a COVID-safe manner is still to be detailed.

All episodes, along with the previous two seasons, will be available to watch on demand via ABC iView.

The Set was announced as having been renewed for another season back in November last year.

ABC’s Director of Entertainment, Michael Carrington, spoke to The Music at the time to say the national broadcaster had been struggling to find funding for the reboot, but eventually secured the budget.

The Set last aired in late 2019 but was forced to take a hiatus in light of the coronavirus pandemic.