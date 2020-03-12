Live Nation are reportedly postponing all tours due to coronavirus outbreak

Live Nation, one of the world’s biggest concert promoters, is postponing all its tours due to the coronavirus outbreak, reports say.

A host of festivals and tours have been cancelled or postponed due to the virus in the last few days, including Coachella and SXSW.

Now, Billboard reports that, as of this weekend, all of Live Nation’s current tours are set to be stopped.

The report reveals that the company told its employees today (March 12) that, due to large gatherings being forbidden in many parts of the world at the moment, all current touring arena shows in March are being postponed, though “some select shows” will still be held over the next few days. No details of these specific shows are known yet.

According to the new report, Billie Eilish‘s current ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour in the United States is among those to be cancelled, with runs from Post Malone, Tool and more also set to be affected.

Also having tours cancelled, according to the report, are Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cher, Kiss, Jason Aldean, Zac Brown Band, Chris Stapleton and many more.

It’s said that the current ban applies to the remainder of March, with Live Nation set to review the decision at the start of April, with hopes to resume tours in May and June.

Artists including Avril Lavigne, The Who, Green Day, Pearl Jam, My Chemical Romance, Madonna and Foals have all cancelled or postponed upcoming shows in the last few days due to the coronavirus outbreak.