Live Nation claim “no liability” in Drakeo The Ruler stabbing

Live Nation has claimed “no liability” in the death of Drakeo The Ruler at Once Upon A Time in LA last year.

Drakeo was fatally stabbed during an altercation backstage at the festival, which took place at the Banc of California and Exposition Park on December 18.

Drakeo’s family including his brother, mother and son have all filed lawsuits against Live Nation, who put on the festival, on Drakeo’s behalf. The family are seeking $20million (£15million) in damages.

In response to Drakeo’s mother Darrylene Corniel’s lawsuit, Live Nation had referred to an existing statement from the organisers of the festival which read: “Once Upon A Time In LA joins Drakeo’s family, friends, and fans in grieving his loss. The festival is continuing to support local authorities in their investigation as they pursue the facts.”

Now in a new filing made public earlier this week, viewed by Rolling Stone, Live Nation is legally fighting back against all lawsuits, claiming it has “no liability” in the rapper’s death at the festival.

Live Nation went on to say they cannot be held responsible for the “violent mob” of 50-100 people with weapons, who killed Drakeo minutes before he went on stage.

They added the company has “no duty” to prevent “third party” criminal activity as there had been no violent incidents like this before at their festivals.

Live Nation also said Drakeo The Ruler’s team did not ask the festival for “additional security” or make clear to festival security that he may possibly be at risk.