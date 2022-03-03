Live Nation to stop putting on shows in Russia following invasion of Ukraine

Live Nation has released a statement confirming that it will not promote any shows in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

One of the largest live music companies in the world, Live Nation is made up of four companies (Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Artist Nation Management and Live Nation Media/Sponsorship). It operates in more than 40 countries and is responsible for festivals including Reading & Leeds.

In a statement shared yesterday (March 2), Live Nation wrote that it’s joining “the world in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and applauds all the musicians who are using their voices to promote peace”.

“We will not promote shows in Russia, and we will not do business with Russia. We’re in the process of reviewing our vendors so we can cease work with any and all Russian-based suppliers,” it added.

Live Nation joins the world in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and applauds all the musicians who are using their voices to promote peace. pic.twitter.com/Kgp0TQHxNw — Live Nation (@LiveNation) March 2, 2022

It comes after Ukraine severed diplomatic ties with Russia and declared martial law after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on the neighbouring nation last Thursday (February 24).

The actions of Putin, who has claimed that Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine and that his country’s actions amount to a “special military operation”, have drawn widespread condemnation from across the globe.

Reactions to the situation in Ukraine from prominent figures in the worlds of music, entertainment and politics have been posted on social media, with the likes of Foals’ Yannis Philippakis, Franz Ferdinand‘s Alex Kapranos, Yungblud, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, filmmaker Taika Waititi and Amanda Palmer all speaking out in support of Ukraine.

Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks has penned an emotive post about the ongoing conflict saying “my heart is broken”, while Madonna voiced her support for Ukraine with a fan-made video set to a remix of her 2005 song ‘Sorry’.

Elsewhere, Biffy Clyro, Placebo, Green Day, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and Iggy Pop have all cancelled shows in Russia.

Spotify has also shuttered its Moscow office in response to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and will restrict the discoverability of content owned and operated by Russian state-affiliated media for the foreseeable future.

Last night (March 2) at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes used the bands closing set to speak about the conflict in Ukraine.

The band displayed the Ukrainian flag on their drum kit for the duration of their six-song set and before ‘Throne’, Sykes spoke to the crowd. “I guess it’s better being here in a room full of influential people: they need to use their voice every single day until this crisis is over”

“If Kyiv does not survive, international peace will not survive,” he added.